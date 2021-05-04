Breaking NewsCommunication

Isa Pantami extends NIN-SIM linkage exercise till June 30

By
0
NIN
Views: Visits 8

The ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module integration exercise has been extended till June 30, 2021, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Punch reports.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde; and the Head, Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission, Kayode Adegoke.

Pantami, who has been under fire for his past pro-Taliban radical comments, was also said to have disclosed that 54 million SIM cards have been linked with NIN.

 

Baba Ijesha: It’s Criminal To Molest Or Use A Minor As Trap To Gather Evidence — Yomi Fabiyi

Previous article

Traveller caught with fresh human head, hands in Kwara

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News