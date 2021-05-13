

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday, 12 May, said that Israelis “had the right to defend themselves” against Hamas attacks following a phone call with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but said he hoped both sides were able to deescalate soon.

The US President, speaking for the first since clashes began on Monday, said after a phone call with the Israeli leader: “My expectation and hope is that this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.”

The President’s top diplomat, US secretary of state Antony Blinken, earlier said there was a “clear distinction” between Hamas rocket launches against Israel and Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, appearing to back the Jewish state in the escalating conflict.

“There is a very clear and absolute distinction between a terrorist organization, Hamas, that is indiscriminately raining down rockets in fact, targeting civilians and Israel’s response defending itself,” said Mr. Blinken.

Mr. Blinken said the US would be sending an envoy to the Middle East to try and calm tensions in Israel and Gaza.

He also said Israel “has an extra burden” to try to prevent civilian deaths, noting that Palestinian children have been killed in Israeli strikes.

The militant group Hamas unleashed a fresh barrage of deadly rocket fire towards Israel on Wednesday in retaliation for the levelling of a 14-storey building in Gaza, ruling out an imminent ceasefire.

Mr Blinken said on Wednesday that he spoke with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, urging an end to rocket attacks amid escalating tensions with Israel.

On Wednesday night, Israel’s army said it had received a rocket warning in the north of the country, the first time the alert has been given there since hostilities soared. Previously the approximately 1,500 rockets fired from Gaza by Hamas militants since Monday had set off warnings in southern and central Israel, but not in the north, the army said.

Gaza’s health ministry said 69 Palestinians, including 16 children and six women have been killed. Islamic Jihad confirmed the deaths of seven militants, while Hamas acknowledged that a top commander and several other members were killed.

A total of seven people have been killed in Israel, including four people who died on Wednesday. Among them were a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile and a 6-year-old child hit in a rocket attack.

According to The Telegraph, the Israeli military claims the number of militants killed so far is much higher than Hamas has acknowledged.

Mr Biden, who has de-prioritised the Israel-Palestinian peace agreement, has been urged by more progressive wings of the Democratic Party to play a more active role.

Mr Biden and Mr Blinken are diplomatic veterans with longstanding ties to Israel but support for the Jewish state has eroded on the Left amid alarm over Mr Netanyahu’s increasingly Right-wing turn.

Bernie Sanders, Democrat Senator from Vermont who is outspoken on the issue, said: “The United States must call for an immediate cease-fire and an end to provocative and illegal settlement activity.”

“President Biden needs to step in and deescalate to stop the carnage,” tweeted representative Ilhan Omar. Palestinian children deserve advocates for their humanity, safety and security.”

The president is yet to even pick a nominee for the post of US ambassador to Israel.

Palestinians had hoped that the new administration would take a mediating role after the exit of Donald Trump, who had adopted a policy of unstinting support for Israel and hostility towards the Palestinians.

Like this: Like Loading...