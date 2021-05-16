Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wearing a protective face mask, chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on May 31, 2020. (Photo by RONEN ZVULUN / X90084 / AFP) On May 14, 1948, the day the British Mandate expired, the new Jewish state, known as the State of Israel, was formally established in parts of what was known as the British Mandate for Palestine.

With the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, Jewish independence was restored after 2,000 years.

This was a fulfilment of biblical prophecy. After they suffered 2000 years of hardship and turmoil, God honoured His word to the sons of David, gathered them together, gave them back the land of their forefathers and restored them again.

I congratulate the Jewish people on the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Jewish State.

Permit me to touch on the events that are unfolding in Gaza today.

I deplore the killing of civilians, particularly children, but the State of Isreal reserves the inalienable right to defend itself.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza strip provoked the situation it has found itself in and deserves the robust and aggressive response that it is getting.

The bitter truth is that Hamas started all this and the State of Israel will finish it. I trust Benjamin Netanyahu for that.

The Jewish State has never been defeated in any war since it was established in 1948 and she NEVER will be. This is a fact that the Arabs and their allies fail to appreciate. It is not the Iron Dome that protects Israel, it is the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

Both Southern Lebanon and Gaza were taken by military might and fully occupied by Israel during a series of wars with the Arabs.

Southern Lebanon was returned to the Lebanese in 2000 and the Gaza strip was returned to the Palestinians in 2005 both as part of a wider peace deal.

Ever since then both territories have been under the control of Iranian-backed terrorist organisations, namely Hamas and Hezbollah respectively, and they have been constantly used as a launching pad for rocket attacks on the Jewish state. They have also both refused to acknowledge the right of Israel to exist or to defend herself.

They have said it over and over again that it is their intention to wipe the Jewish state off the face of the earth. Iran has echoed the same sentiment.

Worse still the rabid and inexplicable hatred that both Hezbollah and Hamas have for Jews and Christians is deplorable.

This is unacceptable and in my view it is time for the Israelis to consider taking both territories back by force, occupying them once again and annexing them permanently.

No nation deserves to have a terrorist group whose intention is to commit acts of genocide against its citizens living on its borders and as its neighbour.

A final word for those that hate the Jews: Israel shall never fall and she shall be blessed until the end of time.

