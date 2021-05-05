Israel’s tally of severely ill Coronavirus patients has fallen below 100 for the first time in around 10 months.

Data from the Health Ministry released Tuesday shows that 97 people were considered to be seriously ill and 63 people were on ventilators.

The last time there were fewer than 100 seriously ill COVID-19 patients in the country was July 7, 2020.

The number reached its peak on Jan. 17, with 1,192.

Israel had been carrying out a successful vaccination campaign since Dec. 19, and the number of people infected and ill had been declining sharply for about three months.

Official data showed 51 cases were recorded in the last 24-hour period.

Only 0.2 per cent of nearly 29,000 Coronavirus tests came back positive.

Most restrictions to stem the virus’ spread had been lifted.

