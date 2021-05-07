Terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP), on Thursday, launched an attack in Damboa, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, leading to the dislodgement of the military super camp in the area.

Damboa is located in the southern part of Borno State, the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria, close to the dreaded Alagarno forest. The Local Government headquarters is about 87 kilometers from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

According to a report by conflict reporting news site, Humangle, the attack on Thursday night, May 6, targeting troops of 25 Task Force Brigade deployed at Bulabulin involved insurgents’ invasion on gun trucks and motorcycles.

The publication added that despite the air component scrambled surveillance and combat aircraft, the base was overrun.

The recent attack is part of the series of attacks that have been launched on military super camps in Borno and Yobe in the last few months.

These attacks have also resulted in new displacements and disruption of humanitarian operations in some locations where aid assistance ought to be prioritized.

Borno State, for over a decade, has been battling the menace of the Boko Haram insurgency, a development that has led to hundreds of thousands of people being killed and millions displaced.

Like this: Like Loading...