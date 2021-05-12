Barely two weeks after The Street Journal reported that fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, were distributing cash gifts of N20,000 each to residents of Geidam local government area of Yobe State, the group have again, distributed Ramadan welfare packages to some residents of Borno and Yobe states.

It gathered that the package distributed by the insurgents included rice, beans, millet, maize, sugar, spaghetti, and cash gifts.

A security source who spoke to Vanguard said the gesture was to induce the villagers to join the group’s ranks as militants.

“Imagine, they (insurgents) claimed that the gesture was aimed at assisting villagers to perform Ramadan fast and Sallah with ease and happiness, the same villagers they killed their friends and family members,” the source said.

A 2019 report by the International Crisis Group, a non-profit think tank, observed that ISWAP’s approach to recruiting new fighters proved effective.

Despite breaking away from the Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram faction in 2016, the population of its fighters had roughly doubled those of the latter according to estimates.

“Although its leadership has been largely ethnic Kanuri, ISWAP has recruited significantly among lacustrine communities, notably the ethnic Buduma, many of whom earn a living from fishing,” the group wrote.

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has made similar observations.

“As part of this approach, the ideological aspect of the crisis must be dealt with. The ability of the group to recruit is one of the biggest reasons for its expansion, and so a deeper understanding of its recruitment patterns and operating mechanisms is crucial,” ISS senior researcher Remadji Hoinathy warned in May 2019.

According to a report by Humangle, ISWAP exploits gaps in governance by trying to prove that it can provide essential services in the areas under its control.

