Terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), on Wednesday, continued to move into the desert town of Kanamma, Yobe State, near Nigeria’s border with the Niger republic.

This development comes after the terrorists overran military bases in the area to get access into the interior part of the town.

According to conflict reporting site, Humangle, this is at least the fourth incursion by the ISWAP terrorist group within days in Kanamma, the headquarters of Yunusari Local Government of Yobe.

Kanamma, according to the publication, is where the Nigerian Taliban, the predecessor to Boko Haram terrorist group, set up a camp in the outskirts of the small town between the early and mid-2000s.

The current incursion is happening a few days after the overrunning of the military base, destruction of military equipment, and telecommunications mast in the same town.

According to reports, residents of the town have fled to nearby communities and the Niger Republic.

In a bid to showcase their weapon prowess, the terrorists released images of their previous raid on the town, including the destruction of military bases.

The images showed the destruction of the facility and insurgents with AK pattern rifles alongside heavy machine guns.

The images also captured Nigerian Army equipment such as Otokar Cobra light armoured vehicle, ERC 90 Sagaie armoured vehicle, Steyr 4K-7FA Armoured Personnel carrier, and three gun trucks.

ISWAP, in the past month, has launched several attacks on military bases and Garrison towns in Yobe and Borno states.

