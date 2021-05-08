Paris Saint-Germain have reinforced their ambitions with the new four-year deal signed by superstar forward Neymar, according to Mauricio Pochettino.

After months of speculation, Neymar finally committed his future to PSG on Saturday.

The world’s most expensive footballer joined the club in 2017 and has helped them to three successive Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France triumphs and the Coupe de la Ligue twice.

However, Neymar has been unable to propel PSG to Champions League glory, while his attempts to win the Ballon d’Or – often cited as one of the major factors behind his big-money move from Barcelona – have also proved fruitless so far.

Nevertheless, tying the 29-year-old down to a new contract has been a priority for PSG, who are also hoping to secure the long-term future of Kylian Mbappe. Links to Lionel Messi are sure to continue too, unless the Argentine superstar commits himself to Barca.

“It shows the ambitions this football club have,” Pochettino declared ahead of Sunday’s crucial clash with Rennes in Ligue 1, which comes five days after a Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City.

ALSO READ: Neymar extends PSG deal until 2025 “Not just for the present but also for the future. That shows everyone how this club thinks about the future, trying to improve and win, which is the main goal, even when we are in a complicated situation as we are now.”

Pochettino also conceded his main task is to blend together the supreme individual talents he has at his disposal, adding: “The PSG family is happy for extending the contract of a player like Neymar.

“Our challenge is, with all the talent our players have, to play as a team. To put their talent in service for the whole team, to use their individual talent to improve the team as a collective.

“That is our challenge for the future. It is always easier to build up the future of your team with a player like Neymar, who is committed to stay here much longer.”

