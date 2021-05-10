Italian Woman Gets Six Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine In Error

A 23-year-old Italian woman was under observation in a hospital in Tuscany after receiving six doses of the Pfizer vaccine in error, news agency AGI reported Monday.

The woman was in good condition after receiving fluids and paracetamol following the injection Sunday, AGI reported.

Instead of injecting just one dose into the arm of the student, a nurse mistakenly injected the entire vial, the equivalent of six doses.

Previous studies to test overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine were limited to four doses, AGI wrote.

The incident has been reported to Italy’s medicine regulator. Overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine have previously been reported in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Israel.

Sometime in April, seventy-seven Iowa prison inmates were given overdoses of COVID-19 vaccine, thought to be up to six times the normal amount, but none became ill enough to need hospitalization, authorities said.

Kimberly Koehlhoeffer, 51, of Fairfield, told the Register Wednesday that her son, Anthony Koehlhoeffer, is among the affected inmates.

She said her son and other inmates experienced symptoms that included nausea, lack of appetite, severe bruising at the injection site, and severe dehydration.

Also, two Brisbane nursing home residents had accidentally been given four times the recommended dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine guidelines state that “in the event of overdose, monitoring of vital functions and possible symptomatic treatment is recommended.”

The most commonly reported side effects of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, the most commonly reported side effects are headache, nausea, muscle and joint pain, injection site pain, fatigue, malaise, fever, and chills.

Like this: Like Loading...