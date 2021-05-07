Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 23-year-old Italy-bound passenger, Okoguale Douglas, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The suspected trafficker was said to have excreted 59 wraps of heroin weighing 781.2 grams.

According to a statement released by Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the agency, Douglas, who hails from Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government area of Edo state, was arrested by the operatives during an outward clearance of Ethiopian airline flight number 910 at the boarding gate of the airport en route Abuja-Addis Ababa- Milan (Italy) after being scanned, which proved positive for ingestion.

The suspect claimed he has been residing in Italy since 2011 after entering the country via Libya with one of his uncles.

The statement shared by The Nation read;

”He said he works as a restaurant attendant in Italy where he earns 900 Euro per month and also works as a painter on his free days and gets about 400 Euro upon completion of any work. He also confessed he was promised 2000 Euro if he successfully delivers the drug to Milan, Italy.

”He said he came to Nigeria on April 4, 2021, for the burial of his late father in Esan, Edo state, and after spending so much during the burial, he ran out of money, a situation that made him ask for financial support from one of his Nigerian friends resident in Italy.

”He further claimed that his friend then told him he would send him money on the ground that he will collect a consignment for him from one other friend of his in Nigeria. To facilitate that, he promised to send him a number to call.

”He said contrary to the initial arrangement, he claimed he was called by a man on Thursday, April 29, 2021, and asked him to come down to Abuja where he was picked by two other unknown men from the Utako area and lodged in a hotel which he claimed he doesn’t know the address.

”The suspect also claimed that the two men brought the wrapped drug to him in a hotel on Friday night after which he swallowed the 59 pellets early on Saturday, May 1st, 2021, and was promised 2000 Euro on successful delivery to Milan, Italy.”

The Commander, NAIA Command of the Agency, Kabir Sani Tsakuwa said efforts are still ongoing to unravel other suspects connected to the crime.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa commended the officers, urging them to remain vigilant.

