Italy may be ready to welcome back Americans with limited restrictions this summer.

Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio recently declared that the country’s quarantine requirement could be lifted for eligible travelers arriving from the United States as early as June.

“We’re working on overcoming the ‘mini quarantine’ for anyone from European countries, the U.K. and Israel, if they’ll be equipped with a negative swab, vaccination certificate or if they’ve been cured of the past 6 months,” Di Maio shared in a Facebook post on May 8

“Same thing for the United States, where the COVID19 free flights will be enhanced and since June we aim to overcome the ‘mini quarantine’ on arrival.”

According to the US embassy and consulate in Italy , non-essential travel such as travel for tourism purposes to Italy from the U.S. and most non-EU countries is prohibited. “Essential travel is allowed and includes students, businesspersons, EU residents and relatives of Italian citizens,” officials point out.

For travelers currently permitted to visit Italy, Delta Air Lines recently launched quarantine free flight from New York City to Rome and Milan, requiring passengers to test negative for COVID-19 a total of three times, including twice prior to departure and once on arrival to bypass the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Despite the current roadblocks to European travel, the latest developments are encouraging and would suggest that vaccinated and COVID-free Americans could be allowed to venture across the pond by the peak summer travel period. Last month, tourism officials in Spain expressed optimism that the country would be ready to host worldwide travelers by June 2021, Reuters reports.

Janet Osemudiamen

Like this: Like Loading...