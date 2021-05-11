Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Youths in Iwo, Osun State on Tuesday carried the corpse of a young man, Abass Adewale allegedly shot by a policeman attached to the Olu of Ileogbo during a communal clash over disputed land.

Vanguard had reported that a police corporal, Akinsanya Akingbade, was killed by the Ileogbo palace guard, Waheed Adeleye over a disputed land along Iwo/Ileogbo road. The youths in their numbers stormed Adeeke Divisional Headquarters in a truck with the deceased’s body attempting to dump it.

They drove the truck into the police station where they were addressed by a senior officer on duty, who pleaded that they should go and bury the body.

ALSO READ: Sallah: Pray for sincere leadership to save Nigeria, Secondus urges Muslims In a video posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Oladosu Adio alleged that Adewale was shot by an orderly to Oba Habeeb Agbaje during the crisis on the disputed land on Friday, May 7, but eventually died early hours on Tuesday.

“The deceased has a farm on the disputed land and was on the farm when he was shot on the head. He was in a coma since Friday, before he eventually died on Tuesday.

“We are here to protest against police failure to arrest the culprit who shot the deceased. A police officer has pleaded with us to calm and go bury the body, promising that justice will be done. We have taken the body back and bury it after the appropriate Islamic rites.

ALSO READ: Hoodlums attack again in Abia, set NDLEA office ablaze “We are calling that justice is done in the matter before the issue further escalates between youths in the two towns”, he said.

Confirming the incident, Osun police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola disclosed that the deceased was reportedly shot by one Nurein on Friday on the disputed land before the deceased died on Tuesday.

“One Gbola Fasasi of Ashipa compound reported that his brother Adewale Abass Akingbade was shot on the head by one Nurein, an aide to Olu of Ileogbo. Abbas was treated at Hospital and by an alternative medicine practitioner before he died on Tuesday.

“We have commenced an investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the culprit to justice,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...