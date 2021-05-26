By Emem Idio – Yenagoa The abducted President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC Worldwide, Peter Igbifa has been released, twenty-four hours after he was reportedly kidnapped in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Although details of his release remains sketchy, a social media post of a top media aide of the Bayelsa State government who confirmed the released, said the IYC President was released on Wednesday night, somewhere in Bayelsa State.

ALSO READ: 100 students collapse, hospitalize for inhaling fumigation chemicals in Ekiti The IYC President who was to lead a protest against the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was reportedly abducted along the Omagwa-Port Harcourt International Airport Road in Rivers State on Tuesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria

