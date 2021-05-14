Jaden Smith | Image: GETTY IMAGES / SCOTT DUDELSON

Actor and singer Jaden Smith is set to open a restaurant that will give free vegan meals to homeless people.

The restaurant is named after Jaden’s I Love You food truck initiative, which he launched nearly two years ago, on his 21st birthday, Variety reports.

The 22-year-old philanthropist said his goal was to provide “healthy, vegan food for free” to those in need in Skid Row, a neighborhood in Downtown Los Angeles.

With the I Love You restaurant, Jaden wants those who can afford to pay for their meal to spend a little more as a means of paying it forward to the next person in need.

“But if you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you,” he explained.

Jaden launched his I Love You food truck in 2019 when he turned 21, saying the movement is ‘about giving people what they deserve, healthy vegan food for free’.

It has since helped to feed thousands of people in Los Angeles’ Skid Row area and in Harlem in New York City.

Jaden has been involved in several philanthropic projects. He is a partner in spring water company Just Water starting when he was just twelve years old. Just Water is attempting to create a water filtration system that’s cheap and can be used in poorer areas and nations and wants to later help with water infrastructure and creating more environmentally friendly construction methods by producing its own drywall. On August 27, 2018, Just Water launched officially in the UK.

He is also heading 501CTHREE.org’s Water Box project to provide access to clean water to communities, which is featured in New Balance’s We Got Now campaign.

The initiative was also seen in Netflix documentary Brave Blue World, which also featured Matt Damon, with Jaden showcasing his Water Box creation.

