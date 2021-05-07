Dharmesh Sheth tells Sky Sports News four clubs are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer

It is understood Manchester United remain keen on England international Sancho.

Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc has said Sancho will be allowed to leave under a “gentleman’s agreement” and provided “certain conditions are met.”

Zorc said United almost signed the winger last summer, but “requirements were not met.”

Dortmund’s asking price was believed to be £108m last summer, but no price has been set this time

Sky Sports News has been told Dortmund could accept a deal at around £80m.

Sancho’s preference is to play in the Champions League next season.

Additionally Sky Sport reported that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Man Utd, Man City & Chelsea want Haaland.

Dortmund believe they are in an even stronger position over striker Haaland than they were last summer when United tried to sign Sancho.

They had an agreement with Sancho that they would let him leave for €120m before a deadline of August 10. No such agreement is in place for Haaland.

Dortmund will not sell Haaland for less than £150m this summer even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

It had been thought failing to qualify for the Champions League would force Dortmund to sell but they are serious about keeping him and have told the player and his agent Mino Raiola they will not be bullied into selling.

Dortmund are expecting the player and his camp to agitate for a move and one source says there will be war this summer if the club finish outside the Champions League places.

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga at the moment, one point behind Eintracht Frankfurt with three games to play.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea want to sign Haaland.

He has a €75m release clause which can be activated in July 2022.

