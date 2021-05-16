Candidates at a post-UME centre

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the conduct of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said this, after a stakeholders’ meeting, yesterday, in Abuja.

The JAMB boss, who also announced the extension of registration for the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE), said the exam will now start June 19, and end July 3.

He added that the mock exam would now take place on May 29, 2021, while the registration, which ought to end yesterday has been extended by two weeks.

“Field reports showed a huge improvement in the processes. As of today, 1,134,424 candidates have so far registered.

“Stakeholders undertook on the spot assessment of the CBT centres and discovered lapses which warranted the extension.

“The challenges among others include candidates non-compliance with registration requirements, using the wrong format to generate profile code and using multiple phone numbers, among others,” he said.

Oloyede said the board would send a monitoring team to states and CBT centres to stop selling e-pins. He said the board would sanction any CBT centres that violated the board’s requirements.

He, therefore, implored the ministry of education to discourage parents from registering underage children to pursue tertiary education.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...