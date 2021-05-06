Licence To Kill actor, Frank McRae, has died at the age of 80 after suffering a heart attack, it has been announced.

The American actor, who also starred in Last Action Hero, died in California on April 29, his devastated daughter-in-law has confirmed.

Frank had previously trained as a professional football player, starring in the NFL before finding a different kind of fame with his movies.

He first caught the spotlight with his turn as Reed Youngblood, a grinning prisoner who helped Warren Oates’ character to escape in 1973’s Dillenger.

Standing at six-and-a-half feet tall, Frank quickly made a name for himself playing burly tough guys, including Sharkey in the James Bond film Licence To Kill opposite Timothy Dalton.

He won his first role by standing in a production executive’s parking space until the man was forced to agree to a meeting.

He partnered up with Sylvester Stallone in F.I.S.T, then co-starred with him again in Paradise Alley, Lock Up, and Rocky II in the 1970s and 80s.

As well as his tough-guy roles, Frank turned to comedy with National Lampoon’s Vacation in 1983 and batteries not included in 1987.

Frank is survived by his son Marcellus and his grandchildren Camden, Jensen and Holden.

Fans have paid tribute on social media following the news of McRae’s death, Mirror reports.

A message posted by the official James Bond Twitter reads: “We are sorry to hear that Frank McRae, who played Sharkey in Licence To Kill, has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Like this: Like Loading...