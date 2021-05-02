Janet Osemudiamen

Japanese airline, ANA is trying out a new innovation that could make your next flight more hygienic — bathroom doors that you can open without having to use your hands.

The airline will roll out 21 aircraft equipped with the doors across domestic flights in Japan beginning next week. The doors work by having a mechanical spring that allows people to press the door open with their elbows or forearms.

According to a report by CNN travel, the prototypes were created by ANA and JAMCO, a Japan-based company that creates products for the aviation industry, in fall 2020 as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Until now, though, the only place to try one out was at ANA’s lounge at Tokyo-Haneda Airport.

And it isn’t only the entrance that is accessible without using hands.Once you’re inside the lavatory, you can lock and unlock the door with a sliding button (thus activating the lights at the same time), and there’s also a handle so you can use your elbow to pop open the door from the inside.

“We have continued to invest in the development and implementation of innovative technologies because the health and safety of passengers and our staff is the top priority,” ANA’s Shinichi Inoue, senior executive vice president of customer experience management and planning, said in a statement.

“The hands-free lavatory door is the latest example of us putting this principle into practice.”

Depending how the implementation process goes, ANA hopes to introduce the new hands-free doors on more of its planes, including those that fly international routes. At present, most foreigners cannot enter Japan and international travel is heavily restricted

