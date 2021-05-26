Japanese govt denies Games impact from US travel advice

Olympics still on track: Tokyo

A new US travel warning for Japan over virus risks will not affect this summer’s pandemic-postponed Olympic Games, the Japanese government and Tokyo 2020 organizers said on Tuesday.

Security guards keep watch next to the Olympic Rings while people take part in a protest against the hosting of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, in front of the headquarters building of the Japanese Olympic Committee in Tokyo, on May 18. Photo: VCG

Japan’s government said the measure would not affect the Games. “It is our understanding that there is no change to the US position to support Japan’s effort to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a regular briefing.

He added that Japan had been told the decision was “not related” to the plans of the US Olympic delegation.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said she “didn’t think it would impact the Games,” adding the organizers would “do their best to prepare for the Olympics whose priority is safety and security.”

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee also said it remained confident that safety measures and frequent testing for athletes and staff “will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer.”

A State Department spokesman said Washington understood “the careful considerations that the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee are weighing as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.”

“President Biden proudly supports the US athletes who have trained for these Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit,” he said.

Japan has seen a relatively small coronavirus outbreak, with around 12,000 deaths overall. The measures largely involve closing restaurants early and banning the sale of alcohol at eateries and bars. Infection numbers are now declining in Tokyo and hard-hit Osaka, but reports suggest the emergency restrictions may still be extended for several weeks past their current May 31 expiry.

Japan’s inoculation program has rolled out slowly, with just two percent of its population fully vaccinated so far.

Public opinion in the country is still largely opposed to holding the Olympics this summer but organizers say the event can be held safely.

An online “Stop Tokyo Olympics” campaign had collected 387,000 signatures as of Tuesday, organizers said.

Australia has also advised against travel to Japan due to health risks from COVID-19 and disruptions to global travel.

