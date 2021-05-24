JD.com fined by Chinese market regulator for violating antitrust law

China’s e-commerce giant JD.com was fined 300,000 yuan ($46,633) by the country’s market regulator for violating the antitrust law, according to media reports.

The fine was imposed in late April, according to public information platform tianyancha.com. The information also shows the fine was imposed by China’s State Administration for Markey Regulation (SAMR), the top market regulator, on Beijing Jingdong Century Information Technology Co, one of JD’s subsidiaries.

JD was fined for distributing false promotional information in promoting its food products.

Public information also shows that the company has been repeatedly fined by the market regulator for market monopoly acts and false advertisement content. So far this year, the company has received seven fines from SAMR, ranging from 60,000 yuan to 400,000 yuan.

