Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Might Be Back Together 17 Years After Split

In the biggest celebrity relationship news to come out of Montana since Kelly Clarkson’s divorce last summer, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly spent the past week vacationing alone in the state.

According to E! News, the two left for Montana after attending the Vax Live–special taping on May 2, with a source confirming it was “just the two of them.”

A J.Lo source told E! that Affleck had reached out to her, his ex-fiancée, in the wake of her recently ended engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Affleck himself split with girlfriend Ana de Armas at the top of 2021 and had been spotted hanging out with J.Lo in Los Angeles toward the end of April. According to E! News:

“It’s natural between them, and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s very high-profile engagement in 2002 ended in a split two years later. Since then, both have been married and divorced – JLo from Marc Anthony and Ben from Jennifer Garner; both have children with their exes.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or Bennifer, co-starred in films like Gigli and Jersey Girl before breaking up in 2004. They are believed to have remained friends ever since.

“They are friends. They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years,” an insider told People last month.

Last month, Affleck spoke about Lopez when she appeared on the cover of InStyle magazine’s May Beauty Issue. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” he joked.

In a 2016 interview with People magazine, Lopez had opened up about their relationship: “I think different time different thing, who knows what could’ve happened, but there was a genuine love there.”

