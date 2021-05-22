Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP

Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez has created a makeup for men following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez, 45, teamed up with Hims & Hers — the beauty and wellness company in which he and Lopez, 51, became investors together last year — to develop the brand’s first makeup for men.

“I wanted to create a product that solved an issue I faced every day. I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps,” Rodriguez shared on Instagram Thursday.

Alex Rodriguez | Image: Instagram/arod

He shared two pictures of himself, one showing him applying the makeup on his face.

According to Rodriguez, the makeup named the Blur Stick is “a convenient concealer specifically designed for men that can be used for skin imperfections.”

Alex Rodriguez | Image: Instagram/arod

He added, “Check it out, I think you’ll be surprised how often it comes in handy.”

Jennifer and Alex ended their romantic relationship in April after four years of dating upon realizing they were ‘better as friends.’

In a joint statement, they said: “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

