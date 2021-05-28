The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, today May 28, disclosed that the jewelry forfeited by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke is worth N14.4 billion.

According to Channels, Bawa made the disclosure when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee.

”Jewelry forfeited from the former minister has been valued by relevant government agencies and the estimated value of the jewelry is 14.4 billion naira, ”he said A Federal High Court in Lagos had in September 2019 granted a final forfeiture of the jewelry to the federal government.

Bawa also noted that the estimated value of the houses seized and forfeited from Diezani is $80 million and that all the assets are in the custody of the commission and have not been sold.

The House of Reps committee is assessing the status of all recovered loot moveable and immovable assets from 2002-2020 by agencies of government.