One of the most anticipated periods of the year is finally here! It’s a period for self reflection, sharing, caring, purity and fasting! It is Ramadan! For one month, muslims all across the world are not just going to be fasting, but would also be doing good deeds and abstaining from sinful acts. This year’s Ramadan kicks off from April 13th to May 12th.

The leading online marketplace in Nigeria, Jiji.ng, seems to have already gotten into the Ramadan Spirit with the launch of its Ramadan charity market with the claim of giving buyers the opportunity to find the best prices for just about everything needed all through the holy month. It is well known that hundreds of sellers and millions of buyers already use www.jiji.ng to buy and sell on a daily basis and so this Ramadan market is an icing on the cake for Muslim users.

As it is well known, Ramadan is almost synonymous with charity and this year, a good number of noble causes have already sprung up. Jiji however seems to be leading the charge on charity this year by providing everyone with the chance to donate to an islamic cause in the simplest of forms.

Jiji has collaborated with Islamic Strength and will be setting aside N1 for every unique view recorded in the Ramadan store. That is not all! For every deal struck on Jiji, N10 will also be donated by Jiji to Islamic strength who will in turn be using the proceeds to feed the less fortunate all across the country.

This presents itself as a great opportunity to do great deeds by simply doing what you love, browsing the internet and shopping. Just by visiting and viewing the Jiji ramadan charity market, you are automatically feeding someone in need. There might never be a more straightforward way to be a hero than this!

The Jiji Ramadan Charity Market is stocked with everything needed to make your fasting period memorable and liberating. Jiji has sellers from all across the country selling items such as fashion items like Hijabs, Kaftans, Abayas and more to food and nutrition like groceries, fruits and grains. You can also find personal care items, kitchen appliances and much more!

Jiji remains Nigeria’s number one online marketplace with hundreds of listings in categories such as cars, real estate, fashion, electronics, mobile phones and more.

Like this: Like Loading...