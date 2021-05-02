Iniobong Umoren, a job-seeker who was declared missing on Thursday, April 29 has been found dead, a friend to the deceased has tweeted.

Miss Umoren had taken to Twitter on Tuesday, April 27 to announce that she was searching for a job.

“#AkwaIbomTwitter please I’m really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I’m creative, really good in thinking critically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request,” Umoren tweeted.

However, that was the last time she was seen.

On Thursday, Umoren’s friend with the Twitter handle, ‘Happiness Activist @UmohUduak1,’ announced that Umoren was in trouble after going for a job interview along airport road. That led to the trending hashtag #FindHinnyHumoren

@UmohUduak1, who had initiated the search for her missing friend, said the job-seeker had sent a one-second distress voice note of her screaming on WhatsApp across to her on that fateful day, Umoh tried calling Umoren but could not reach her.

Announcing her death on Sunday morning May 2, in a video on Twitter, @UmohUduak1 was crying saying, “They have killed me.”

“They killed my friend and they buried my friend,” she tweeted.

Her remains were reportedly dumped in a shallow grave in Uyo, however, the police are yet to confirm the development.

In another video posted by another Twitter user @ManUtdInPidgin, Ms Umoren’s relatives were seen weeping as they identified the body of their daughter.

Although the @PoliceNG Anti-Kidnapping Squad of Akwa Ibom State Command on Twitter disclosed that it was already investigating this case.

“As a matter of fact, two suspects have been arrested. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” the police wrote.

