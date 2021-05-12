Johnnie Walker – the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky introduces its Next Steps initiative, a campaign to promote sustainable socializing for all.

The initiative is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, restore natural landscapes and reinvent how whisky is made, distributed and enjoyed in every corner of the world. Johnnie Walker will collaborate with sustainable partners and influencers to raise awareness and drive participation for its most ambitious sustainability drive to date.

The Next Steps initiative is a series of environmental commitments including; a switch to fully recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging; tree planting initiatives worldwide; a reinvention of the drinking experience and brand education on the importance of sustainable socializing.

Speaking about the significance of the Johnnie Walker Next Steps initiative, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, said: “Johnnie Walker is built on a legacy of making positive, progressive choices – our own ‘Keep Walking’ mantra is shaped by that thinking. We are committed to creating a sustainable future and for us, it means taking simple but conscious steps every day to reduce our impact and make a tangible difference to the environment.

We believe everyone has a role to play in building a better future but it can only be achieved if we collectivity Keep Walking in the same direction to make a real, lasting difference. Hence we’re calling on everyone to join us to pledge to reduce, restore and reinvent our footprints, as we strive for a better tomorrow.”

Johnnie Walker’s environmental pledges follow its continued commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in all its work as well as its ongoing advocacy for responsible drinking. For more information on Johnnie Walker next steps, visit http://nextsteps.johnniewalker.com where you can keep up-to-date and track progress in real time.

Inaction is not an option, Let’s Keep Walking for a better tomorrow.



