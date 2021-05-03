Janet Osemudiamen

Just over a week since being sacked by Tottenham, Jose Mourinho already has three jobs lined up.

According to Yahoo! news, the Portuguese was dismissed just 17 months into his Spurs spell, with the club out of Europe and their hopes of finishing in the top four all but over

As Spurs look to end their season on a more positive note, Mourinho has been linked with the likes of Celtic for an immediate return to the dugout.

But Mourinho will instead be picking up some headphones and a pen having lined up gigs with News UK for the upcoming Euro 2020.

Mourinho will provide “pre-game insight and an exclusive post-game phone in” on talkSPORT while also writing columns for The Sun, Times and Sunday Times.

Jose Mourinho said: “talkSPORT is the fan’s station and I can’t wait to join in. The Euros will be a fantastic tournament and talkSPORT will capture all the excitement for fans.

“In my discussions with the team, I can feel their excitement for the Euros. I am thrilled to be part of it.”

It’s not Mourinho’s first foray into punditry, having enjoyed a spell with Sky Sports before being appointed by Tottenham.

Regarding a return to football management, Mourinho will be “back very soon”, according to new talkSPORT colleague Alan Brazil, but ‘The Special One’ has ruled out staying in England.

“He will be back soon,” Brazil said on Friday morning.

“But my guess is, and I’m not giving anything away, I spoke to him in confidence about a few things, it won’t be in this country, that’s all I’m saying. But he will get back very soon.”

