Janet Osemudiamen

Joseph Parker sustained an elbow injury during his split decision win over Derek Chisora which will be assessed before a potential rematch can be negotiated.

The British heavyweight has called for an immediate return bout after Parker overcome a first-round knockdown to defeat Chisora on points in Manchester on Saturday.

According to Sky Sports, Joseph Parker needs a fresh examination on his troublesome right arm, just a few months after undergoing surgery to remove bone chips in both elbows in December.

Parker was floored after just seven seconds of the opening round

“Joe did tell me that he suffered an elbow injury halfway through,” Parker’s manager David Higgins told Sky Sports.

“He hasn’t said that publicly, I don’t know if he will, but he did tell me that. He’s going to get his right elbow looked at, because that could be why you didn’t see the flurry at the end when Chisora was on the ropes.

“Joseph, he’s got a bit of an issue that’s he’s going to get looked at, and hopefully cleared. Hopefully it’s a minor issue.”

Parker previously needed surgery on both elbows ahead of his points loss to Anthony Joshua in 2018.

Parker says he is willing to have an immediate rematch with Chisora

“Of course, it has to make sense,” said Higgins. “Only an idiot would take a fight if it didn’t make sense.

“But if the time is right and the economics are right, then why not? Joseph will fight anyone. Provided the opportunity exists and the terms are right, then it’s absolutely an option, but really that will be up to the people who control that Joshua-Fury fight.

“I assume that will be Eddie Hearn on one side and then either Frank Warren, Bob Arum on the other, and how they want that undercard to look. A few conversations and analysis has to happen before that’s a real option. I’ll be in the conversation this week, to look to see what’s possible.”

Chisora voiced his dismay at the judges’ verdict, having only received a solitary score of 115-113, while Parker secured victory with tallies of 115-113 and 116-111.