Anthony Joshua has admitted he is running out of patience with Tyson Fury and demanded ‘less talk and more action’, with their £100million heavyweight blockbuster facing further delays.

Their Battle of Britain for the undisputed heavyweight championship was expected to be announced last week for August 14 in Saudi Arabia. However, that was not the case with Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren revealing on Monday that the self-styled Gypsy King is still not willing to sign the contract on the current terms.

AJ, much like the boxing world, is itching for the fight to be confirmed and hit out at Fury on social media over the lack of movement in recent days.

ALSO READ: Chelsea, Leicester go head to head in enticing FA Cup final clash ‘Spartan,’ he wrote as he addressed Fury. ‘I’m tired. My fans are tired. Your fans are tired. We’re all tired of the talk. Less talk. More action!’

It comes after Warren told Seconds Out that there were still some ‘humps’ to get over before an announcement can be made.

‘You can only sign a contract when all the parties agree on it,’ the promoter said.

‘And we’ve got a contract at the moment that all the parties don’t agree on. We’ve got a contract at the moment that Tyson Fury will not sign.

One of the things in that contract that will enable us to get over the hump is the guarantees. If the guarantees are there, then it’s not a problem.

ALSO READ: Lebanese sexually abusing minors for 20 years arrested in Plateau ‘That’s where it is. I’m not going down the road of where the fight’s going to take place, who those negotiations are with because it’s all moot at the moment.

‘Until we agree to the terms, until Tyson Fury – which is who we’re with – until he’s happy with the terms it won’t get signed. And he’s not happy at the moment.

‘I don’t know what Anthony Joshua’s position is because we’ve got nothing to do with him.’

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn had insisted last week that the deal was done while there were reports the fight could get confirmed after Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Billy Joe Saunders.

