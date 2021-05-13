Nigeria’s former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro (Rtd), has died after a brief illness at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), his first son, Joseph Dongoyaro, confirmed to newsmen on Thursday morning.

“Daddy has been sick for some time until yesterday when he had a stroke and we rushed him to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, early this morning of Thursday, around 3.00am precisely, he breathed his last and died.

“His death comes as a rude shock to us as a family. We are going to miss his love and warmth as a grandfather, father, brother, uncle, and supporter,” The Nation quoted Dogonyaro’s first son as saying.

Joshua noted that the family was trying to cope with the shock of the General’s demise and would release funeral details soon.

He said his father’s corpse has been deposited at the Air Force hospital mortuary.

Dogonyaro, a soldier and an administrator, was born on September 12, 1940 in Vom, Plateau State.

The native of Taroh in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau, Dogonyaro served as a Minister of Defence during the regime of Late General Sani Abacha.

He had his early education at Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri and enlisted in the Nigerian Army in1964.

He was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, 1967; Officer Commanding, 1 Recce Squadron, NA, 1967-69; Quartermaster General, I Infantry Division (Main), N, 1969-70.

