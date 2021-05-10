Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja Against the backdrop of financial misdeeds allegedly perpetrated by suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Monday, inaugurated an 11-man investigative panel to probe the books of the agency.

Vanguard reports that Bala-Usman was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari following allegations of non-remittance of N165 billion surplus revenue to the coffers of government, an allegation denied by the suspended MD.

ALSO READ: Amaechi’s letter that ousted Hadiza Usman over ‘unremitted N165bn’ The 11-man committee is chaired by Suleiman Auwalu, Director (Maritime Services) while Gabriel Fan, Deputy Director (Legal services), Federal Ministry of Transportation, will act as secretary.

