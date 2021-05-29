BuhariHealth

Just In: Buhari Takes Second Round Of COVID-19 Vaccination

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru President Muhammadu Buhari, Saturday took the second round of vaccine against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recall that President Buhari alongside Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had in March, this year taken the first jab of the vaccine in a brief ceremony at the banquet hall of the State House, Abuja.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Emergence of vaccine-resistant variants imminent, AHF warns The second vaccination which was administered on the President by his personal physician, Dr Sanusi Rafindadi, took place at his residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

