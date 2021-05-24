By Bose Adelaja A Police Station in Ile-Epo bus stop, Oke-Odo, on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway was on Monday, set ablaze while a yet-to-be-identified commercial motorcyclist has also died during a clash involving Policemen and commercial motorcycle operators popularly called ‘Okada riders’.

The incident occurred at about 2pm.

Details of the incident could not be ascertained at press time but it was learnt that the incident has caused panic in the area.

Spokesperson Lagos State Police Command CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said he was yet to get the details of what transpired.

Details soon…

