By Johnbosco Agbakwuru PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, received the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the pioneer interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two APC chieftains were at the residence of the President in Aso Rock to commiserate with him (Buhari) over the last Friday air crash that claimed the lives of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers and men in Kaduna.

Details later;

