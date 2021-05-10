Following incessant attacks on security formations in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike has extended the night curfew across the 23 local government areas of the state from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., with effect from Tuesday.

This development comes after The Street Journal reported the brutal murder of seven policemen in checkpoints along the East-West road over the weekend.

Wike who announced the extension of the curfew in a statewide broadcast on Monday, said the State security council have reviewed the way and manner the recent attacks were executed and discovered that the perpetrators, who disguised themselves as security officers, moved in unhindered from Oyigbo to launch the attack.

“However, as a further step towards enhancing our collective safety, we have reviewed the existing nighttime curfew across the 23 Local Government Areas, which will now start from 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. until further notice from tomorrow 11th May 2021.

“The security agencies are hereby directed to note the new curfew time, ensure strict compliance and effectively deal with any person or group that violates or attempts to violate it.

“We have reviewed, and for the moment, declined the pressure on the State Government to activate our youth to defend the State from these terrorists because we don’t want to complicate our very delicate security situation by creating opportunities for some other monsters to emerge,” an excerpt of governor’s broadcast which was relayed to newsmen in Port Harcourt by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Monday, read.

While condoling with the families of the dead officers and the State’s Police Command for the irreparable loss, Wike declared that the government and security agencies are determined to deploy everything at their disposal to advance the safety and security of lives and property in the State.

“We wish to assure every resident that we are not intimidated by the sporadic and cowardly attacks on predetermined security targets by faceless criminals on our soil; neither will we be cowed into succumbing to a baseless and doomed secessionists agenda,” Wike added.

