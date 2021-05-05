Following the brutal rape and killing of Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Iniobong Umoren, youths from Nnung Ikono Obio in the Oruan Local Government Area, on Tuesday, stormed the family house of Uduak Akpan, the prime suspect in the murder and vandalized it.

The Punch reports that the youths took the action after setting ablaze the security post of the one-storey building, where the suspect and his parents live.

The youth carted away all the properties in the building and took the father of the suspected killer to the police.

“They broke the windows and the glass doors with pebbles and sticks, and carted away everything in the building,” a source told the publication.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Iniobong was allegedly lured, abducted, and sexually abused to death by Akpan, who reportedly confessed that rape, killing and selling of body organs was family business.

The youths explained that their action was predicated on the alleged complicity of Akpan in the murder of the 26-year-old graduate of Philosophy from the University of Uyo.

The youth President, Sunday Essien, expressed disappointment at the alleged action of an indigene of the community.

“There is nothing happening apart from what you have already heard. It’s not good for the boy to kill a fellow human being. We don’t know that that was what he had been doing. That is the reason we took this action,” Essien said.

He, however, exonerated the Chairman of the local government council, Mr Iniobong Ekpenyong, saying he played the role of the chief security officer of council by calling the police to arrest the suspect.

In a related development, students of the Faculty of Arts, University of Uyo, who were dressed in black outfits, on Tuesday, protested against the gruesome murder of Iniubong and demanded that justice be served.

The students walked around the school campus in a solemn procession and called on the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, to play her motherly role by ensuring that justice was achieved.

