Justin Bieber Cuts Off Dreadlock After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

Justin Bieber is showing off his new haircut. On Sunday, the “Peaches” singer, 27, posted photos of a fresh buzzcut to Instagram, one month after he was accused of cultural appropriation for styling his hair in dreadlocks.

Bieber revealed the new look in two photos, sharing a grayscale shot of his hand on his shaved head on Instagram Stories and changed his Instagram profile picture to the same image.

The Grammy winner then posted a cozy photo featuring wife Hailey Baldwin sitting at a table with chips and guacamole between them, simply captioning the shot, “Happy Sunday.”

The artist skipped Sunday’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where he was nominated for Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, and Top R&B Song for “Intentions,” featuring Quavo.

On April 25, Bieber got people talking when he debuted dreadlocks for a second time, to mixed reviews. The “Hold On” singer posted a series of photos of the look while on vacation with his model wife at the time. Some of Bieber’s famous friends complimented the hairstyle, while many fans criticized the look.

Last year, Bieber took to social media promising to “be part of the much-needed change” to speak up about racial injustice. He wrote:

I am inspired by Black culture. I have benefited off of Black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion has all been influenced and inspired by Black culture. I am committed to using my platform this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change.

Justin Bieber is not the only one that has been accused of cultural appropriation, Kim Kardashian West was slammed in 2018 for attributing her small braided cornrows to the white ’80s movie star/model Bo Derek, though the style originated in Africa. In 2020, Adele stirred controversy by wearing Bantu knots, another traditional African hairstyle. The list goes on.

