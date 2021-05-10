Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have reacted to the sanction by UEFA for their involvement in the aborted Super League.

UEFA yesterday announced that nine of the 12 Super League clubs had agreed to a “Club Commitment Declaration” and accepted a five per cent cut in their European revenue for one season.

The European football governing body added that Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid will be “promptly referred” to disciplinary bodies.

According to Daily mail, In response, the three clubs issued a joint statement saying, “The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offenses to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue. This is intolerable under the rule of law and Tribunals have already ruled in favour of the Super League proposal, ordering FIFA and UEFA to, either directly or through their affiliated bodies, refrain from taking any action which may hinder this initiative in any way while court proceedings are pending.

“The Super League project was designed jointly by its 12 founding clubs: With the aim of providing solutions to the current unsustainable situation in the football industry. The 12 founding clubs shared the same concerns — as do other stakeholders in European football, particularly under the current socio-economic context, that structural reforms are vital to ensure our sport remains appealing and survives in the long-term.

“To that effect, on April 18th, they announced their intention to create the Super League and establish a channel of communication with UEFA and FIFA, in the constructive spirit of collaboration between the parties, as it was so notified to each of them on such date. With the utmost respect for the current football structures and ecosystem. The founding clubs expressly agreed that the Super League would only take place if such a competition was recognised by UEFA and/or FIFA or if, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, it was deemed to be a competition duly compatible for all purposes with the continuity of the founding clubs in their respective domestic competitions.

“However, despite being aware of the above terms, UEFA and FIFA have so far refused to establish any adequate channel of communication. And to bring financial stability to the entire European football family, currently under the effects of a deep crisis that threatens the survival of many clubs. Testament to that was the announced commitment to establish annual solidarity payments of guaranteed amounts that multiply those distributed by UEFA in real terms, and the obligation to reinforce financial sustainability rules, through the creation of a clear, transparent and effective control system verified by experts.

“The 12 founding clubs also acknowledged that the Super League was a unique opportunity to offer fans around the world the best possible show and to reinforce global interest in the sport, which is not a “given” and is challenged by new generational trends. Moreover, one of its main objectives was to promote women’s football on a global level, a tremendous, but currently undervalued, opportunity for the sector.

“We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions to the Super League initiative and, consequently, of the need to reflect on the reasons for some of them. We are ready to reconsider the proposed approach, as necessary. However, we would be highly irresponsible if, being aware of the needs and systemic crisis in the football sector, which led us to announce the Super League, we abandoned such mission to provide effective and sustainable answers to the existential questions that threaten the football industry.

“We regret to see that our friends and founding partners of the Super League project have now found themselves in such an inconsistent and contradictory position when signing a number of commitments to UEFA yesterday. However, given that the material issues that led the 12 founding clubs to announce the Super League weeks ago have not gone away, we reiterate that, to honour our history, to comply with our obligations towards our stakeholders and fans, for the good of football and for the financial sustainability of the sector, we have the duty to act in a responsible manner and persevere in the pursuit of adequate solutions, despite the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA.

“Furthermore, we reiterate to FIFA, UEFA and all football stakeholders, as we have done on several occasions since the announcement of the Super League, our commitment and determination to discuss, with respect and without intolerable pressure and in accordance with the rule of law, the most appropriate solutions for the sustainability of the whole football family.”

Like this: Like Loading...