Legendary Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, is ready to leave for good at end of the season.

He confirmed that he will leave Juventus for the second time in his career, saying he has reached “the end of a cycle”.

According to Eurosport, Gianluigi Buffon returned to Juventus in July 2019 after a season at Paris St-Germain and won’t be renewing his deal with his contract expiring in June.

He has played seven Serie A games for Juventus this campaign and the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta on May 19 is set to be his last for the club.

“My future is clear. This year I will definitively end my long and beautiful experience at Juventus. I will either retire or find a situation that motivates me, a different experience to take into consideration. At Juventus, I have given and received everything. We have reached the end of a cycle and so it is right for me to take my leave.”

Considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Buffon has made almost 700 appearances for the Turin club in a decorated career as well as winning 10 Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies with Juve He also won FIFA World Cup glory with Italy in 2006.

He also served as a backup to Wojciech Szczesny since returning from Paris in 2019 and has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season.

However, he has never won the Champions League after losing finals with Juve in 2003, 2015, and 201

