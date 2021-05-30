Nasir el-Rufai By Ibrahim HassanWuyo The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the release of abducted Greenfield University students ,who had been in captivity since April, 2021.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State,disclosed this in a statement on Saturday night. The statement read :

“The kidnapped students of the Greenfield University who had been held hostage by armed bandits, have been released by their abductors. ”

“This was reported to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies.”

"According to the reports, at about 2:00PM today, Saturday, the hostages were found released along the Kaduna-Abuja road."

“Fourteen persons were released in total, comprising students and staff.”

“It would be recalled that they were abducted by armed bandits in April and had been in captivity since then. Five students were gruesomely killed by the bandits in the period.”

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai welcomed the news of the students’ release, and conveyed solace and encouragement to them following their harrowing ordeal.”

“He assured them that the bitterness of the last few weeks, now over, would set the backdrop for positive achievements in their lives, as he wished them well for the future.”

