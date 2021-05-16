Kaduna. Photo/TWITTER/INSIDEKADUNA

• Poised For Showdown From Tomorrow As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) warms up for a warning strike, which commences in Kaduna tomorrow, the state chapter has directed workers to disregard the government’s circular against the strike.

NLC State Secretary, Christiana John-Bawa, made the call in a statement, yesterday, in Kaduna.

John-Bawa said no government employee under the present leadership of Governor Nasir el-Rufai has job security or is safe from disengagement.

She lamented that in April 2021, Kaduna State Government sacked over 4,000 workers without following due process.

She said: “It would be recalled also that Kaduna State Government sacked over 30,000 workers in 2016 and up till date, their entitlements have not been paid.

“In Nigeria’s history, no government has disengaged workers like el-Rufai.

“This is the time to tell the world that Kaduna State government is anti-worker and it wants to destroy the civil service in the name of reform. Enough of the sacking of workers…”

John-Bawa said all NLC affiliates in the state would join the strike. Among them are the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG); the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW); the National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE) among others.

National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE); Nigeria Union of Railway; National Association of Nurses and Midwives; Aviation Workers Union and Construction Union, among others.

She said NLC President, Ayuba Waba, would lead other affiliates to ensure full enforcement of the strike in the state, adding that “an injury to one is an injury to all”.



