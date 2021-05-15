Kamal

Listening to Olajide Kamal’s records, a fast rising artiste better known by the stage name Kamal the first time, you will without doubt wonder about the dynamics of fame and success in Nigeria’s expansive music scene and why those who deserve it find it harder to get. This sentiment inspired the singer’s recently released five-track Extended Playlist (EP) dubbed Unapologetic, which reels out a storyline that captures his life’s litany of trials and experiences.

“Everything I have gone through has a contribution in my music. I am ‘unapologetic’ about my life in this EP. As an emerging artiste, I faced a lot of ridicule and expectations from people about me were always high, because of my talent. I realized that the universe has a way of arranging things to happen; I can’t be sorry for things,” he said.

Kamal brings on a rarity of sounds that are stewed in introspective content, while maintaining their ability to ignite a dance floor. From the opener, Blockbuster to the remaining tracks: All love, No Money, No Love, With You and Ikeja, he unfurls his mastery of poetry in his songwriting.

With the five songs, Kamal pours out heartfelt memoirs on survival, growth and love. Prior to releasing the EP, he has previously tried his hands in music, under the moniker Baby Boi. With the hurdles that came with the brand, he snoozed from that scene to becoming a full-time producer for over three years. And that ‘musical sabbatical’ also helped the singer better hone his own craft, he notes.

Despite not being the project’s lead single, the song With You, is a standout track. It tells a story on lasting love and fidelity. Crafted with Afro RnB/Acoustic funk melodies, it flaunts a certain 90s lover-boy vibes on this contemporary project.

As Kamal stays ‘Unapologetic’ with his latest musical and content direction, it is certain that his talent would begin to crop under the radar of music lovers in the country. The EP is currently streaming on all digital platforms.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...