Kano Pillars Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Kano Pillars, has signed eight new players for the second stanza of the 2020/2021 league season, a statement by the club’s Media Officer said, on Saturday, in Kano.

Idris Malikawa identified the newly signed players as: Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa, Sabastine Uche Great, Eze Ifeanyi Kelvin Great from Akwa United FC and Adamu Salihu from Ijayapi rocks of Abuja.

[ALSO READ] Neymar extends PSG deal until 2025 Others included, Kokoette Ibiok Udo from Dakkada FC, Ezekiel Tamaraebifha from Lobi stars, Egbo Godwin Monday, unattached and Joseph Yinka Bah from Limbe FC of Cameroon.

He said that besides adding quality to the team, the new signings were expected would provide the necessary steel needed by the squad to achieve its goal of winning the league.

Malikawa also explained that three of the newly signed players, Ezekiel Tamaraebifha, Sabastine Great and Eze Kelvin, were among the twenty-man squad that travelled with the team to Warri for match day 20 encounter against Warri Wolves, on Sunday.

Pillars, who occupy the second position on the league table, have 36 points from 19 matches. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...