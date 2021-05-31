By Emmanuel Okogba Chelsea captain, Caesar Azpilicueta believes that no other player is better than diminutive midfielder, N’golo Kante in the wake of their Champions League triumph at the weekend.

Azpilicueta who was fielding questions after the 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s Man City gave a straightforward ‘NO’ response when asked if there was any player better than the France midfielder in his position right now.

Kante won the Man of the Match award against City, making it the third consecutive time he was winning it. The other two were in the double-legged semi-final fixture against Real Madrid.

[ALSO READ] Chelsea ready to offer Tuchel new deal “He does everything”, Azpilicueta said. “The energy he brings. I don’t know how many ball recoveries he got during the match. The way he drives the ball forward. He covers so much ground. He’s special because when we didn’t have him, we missed him, but I think for him as well, after winning the world cup and the champions league, he’s so special as a person.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s a massive part of the team and I’m happy to play with him.”

Chelsea’s win was the first time since 2012 with no player from that era remaining at the club for this triumph.

Both players were named in their respective national teams for the European Championship beginning June 11.

Vanguard News Nigeria