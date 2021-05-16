Bagudu visited some areas in Danko Wasagu and Sakaba LGAs to sympathise with the residents over the incessant attacks by bandits. Photo/TWITTER/KBSTGOVT

• Reps Aspirant Donates To Victims Of Military Invasion In Benue Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu Abubakar, has promised to improve security in three affected communities that were attacked by bandits under Zuru Emirate.

He gave this assurance, yesterday, when he paid them a sympathy visit, saying security agencies had already been mobilised to the affected areas.

He assured that insecurity would soon end, as government was working to ensure citizens’ lives and property were protected.

Bagudu thanked residents for maintaining peace despite security challenges.

The governor, who celebrated Eid-el- Fitri with the affected communities, including Dankolo in Sakaba Local Council, Zuru Emirate gave money to victims’ families.

Bagudu said: “These plausible measures will remain anonymous for now. But, be rest assured that we will leave no stone unturned to guarantee the safety of all law-abiding citizens. Peace will be restored here and in all parts of Kebbi State.”

Bagudu was visibly elated that some internally displaced persons had started returning home. He was also happy that farmers were already planting.

Earlier, Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah, representing Kebbi South Senatorial District, equally reassured residents that President Buhari and Federal legislators would not rest until Nigeria’s security challenges were checked.

Similarly, the District Head of Sakaba Local Council, Mohammad Ladan Sakaba, thanked the governor for the visit, adding that normalcy had returned to the affected communities

In a related development, a House of Representatives aspirant for Jerchira Federal Constituency seat of Benue State, Victor Hundu Ama, yesterday, donated relief materials to victims of military invasion of Konshisha Local Council of the state.

The Abuja-based businessman, while on a visit to the Internally- Displaced Persons (IPDs) in communities in Shangev-Tiev, called on Federal Government to assuage the people’s suffering.

Speaking at Waya Swande Catholic Church, Gbinde and NKST Gungul, where IDPs take refuge, Ama expressed displeasure over their condition, saying he wished he had the power to prevent such an incident.

The entourage was received by Revd Father Simon Nyiekaa, the priest-in-charge of Waya Swande Catholic Church, who commended him for his kind gesture.

