Condoles with victims families

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has described the news of the capsizing of a boat in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State as devastating.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy.

ALSO READ: 100 people feared dead in boat mishap in Niger state According to the statement, from media reports, there were indications that the boat was overloaded and there is no official confirmation on the number of casualties.

It said that while efforts were ongoing to recover more survivors, the President extended his gratitude to all those involved in the rescue efforts and wished those injured from the accident quick recovery.

Vanguard News Nigeria

