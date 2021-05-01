Breaking NewsSport

Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Kane in Premier League 

Iheanacho
Janet Osemudiamen

Kelechi Iheanacho has replaced Harry Kane as the most in-form player so far in the Premier League, Complete sports is reporting.

Iheanacho bagged an assist as Leicester held 10-man Southampton to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary, in Friday’s Premier League clash. It was his sixth assist of the season in all competitions for the Foxes.

Also, he was involved in Southampton’s goal as he handled the ball inside the box which saw the home team awarded a penalty and was scored by James Ward-Prowse.

The assist means he now has nine goal involvement in Leicester’s last six league games.

He has scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in every competition in the current campaign.

 

 

