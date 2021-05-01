He went on in different forums to advocate alternative treatments, including steam inhalation and a cocktail of drugs including hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin, which have not been approved by the WHO to treat Covid-19.

Dr. Karanja, who was an obstetrician and gynecologist, died on Thursday, 29 April, a week after he was admitted to hospital suffering from complications caused by a Covid-19 infection.

He was also a prominent anti-abortion campaigner and appeared in court in 2018 as an expert witness in a case in which the government was sued for withdrawing guidelines on abortion. The high court ruled that the government decision was unlawful and illegal. Though shunned by a majority of health professionals in Kenya, the Catholic church recognized his association but often hastened to add that Dr. Karanja did not speak for the Catholic church.