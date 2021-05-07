***N11 Million Paid As Ransom

**I’m not aware of ransom paid – CP

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja The abducted council chairman of Yagba West Local government chairman in Kogi State, Pius Kolawole, who was kidnapped last week Saturday has regained his freedom.

Kolawole who was released by his abductors late hour of Wednesday night has since been reunited with his family.

Sources at the local government council revealed that N11 million was paid to secure his release.

Narrating his ordeal in Egbe during a visit to the late State Pension Commissioner house, Solomon Adebayo, who was shot dead by the kidnappers, Kolawole said they were abducted at the military checkpoint between Kogi and Kwara state, which was abandoned after the military were recalled from the road.

He said early in the morning of Saturday while moving to Ilorin, they saw some vigilantes from Kwara state at the checkpoint and on inquiring, they were informed that some armed robbers had early robbed at the scene.

Kolawole said he quickly called the vigilantes from his council area to come to the place, “While we were returning, we sighted the kidnappers.

ALSO READ: Insecurity: Some unscrupulous elements mercilessly against my administration ― Buhari “Our initial thought was that it must have been the same vigilante group in the morning that were there; not until we got there and heard gunshot from behind. Then those whom we thought were vigilantes turned out to be our abductors.

“Our police Orderly immediately engaged them in a shot out, but when it was obvious that they were more than him, he dashed into the bush to escape.”

The chairman said the State pension commissioner, Solomon Adebayo was already hit by the exchange of gunshot between the kidnappers and the police Orderly, “I just heard him (Solomon) saying “what kind of thing is this, what kind of things is this”.

Kolawole said he initially faked his death, as he was already stained by the pension commissioner’s blood, but was surprised when one of the kidnappers tapped him and said, “Follow us, nothing do you.”

The chairman said he was surrounded in the bush with 10 of the kidnappers, “Nine of them were constantly with gun. It was the one without a gun that was controlling activities in the bush.”

READ ALSO: Security challenges: UNILAG will no longer grant access to heavily-tinted vehicles He said the kidnappers however apologized to him for the killing of the Pencom commissioner, telling him his (Solomon) death was a minus to them too; as they would have received more ransom if he were alive, as their motive was not to kill but to make money.

The chairman said he was surprised that the kidnappers were also telling him some things they know about him.

He also said the kidnappers shared the ransom money right inside the bush before they released him on Wednesday

Not aware ransom was paid – CP The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh has confirmed the release of Hon. Pius Kolawole, Yagba West Council Chairman abducted at the weekend.

Edeh said the Council Chairman regained his freedom through the combined efforts of the Police, hunters, vigilantes, and other sisters agencies.

“The rescue was made possible by the assistance of technology and unrelenting pressure mounted through a continued search of the forests.”

He said the search which began on Saturday, saw his men and the team working round the clock 24/7 until the Chairman was release.

“I’m however not aware of any ransoms paid”, he stated.

