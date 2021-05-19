UNIJOS

Professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology, University of Jos, Grace Ayanbimpe, and her husband, reportedly kidnapped by gunmen in Jos, Plateau State, on Monday have been rescued by security operatives. The professor was abducted in the early hours of Monday with her husband. It was gathered that the victims were released unhurt.

Gunmen had stormed the couple’s residence behind Haske Quarters, Lamingo, near Stanel Filling Station in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

A spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the rescue to newsmen yesterday.

According to Ogaba, “With the concerted effort of the Police Tactical Team, Plateau State Command, hunters and vigilantes, the kidnapped victims, Prof. Grace Ayanbimpe and her husband, Mr Isaac Ayanbimpe, were released unhurt.”



